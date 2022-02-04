KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Kerala Blasters FC will aim to bounce back and get back on track when they take on a struggling NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

In their last match, Kerala Blasters FC was handed a defeat after 10 matches by a resurgent Bengaluru FC. This was their only second defeat of the season and the team would want to believe this was a minor blip in what has otherwise been a superb season.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have simply not found any momentum all season. They come into this match after having slipped to the bottom of the table. In their last game, they copped a hammering at the hands of league leaders Hyderabad FC by 0-5.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 81 between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC.

KBFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Vice-Captain: Marcelinho

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: RV Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Imran Khan

Strikers: Alvaro Vazquez, Marcelinho

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Harmanjot Khabra (C), RV Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar; Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna; Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

NorthEast United FC - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK and C); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Diallo Zakaria, Gurjinder Kumar, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Marcelinho, VP Suhair

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.