KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Kerala Blasters FC will take on SC East Bengal and this is a match between two teams having rather contrasting aspirations in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.Kerala Blasters FC will aim to get back in the top four after they were handed a heavy defeat by Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have been mathematically ruled out of the playoffs race since they lost to SC East Bengal in their previous match.

Kerala Blasters have been hit with a number of injuries and suspensions and they will be without Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra and Marko Leskovic for the next game as they are all injured or suspended.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 91 between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal.

KBFC vs SCEB Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs SCEB Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal will be played on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Sunday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Ribeiro

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh

Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana

Strikers: Alvaro Vazquez, Marcelo Ribeiro

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh (GK); Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Bijoy Varghese, Denechandra; Jeakson Singh, Puita; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Jorge Pereyra Diaz; Alvaro Vazquez

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (GK); Huidrom Naocha Singh, Franjo Prce, Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana; Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh, Marcelo Ribeiro

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.