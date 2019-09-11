Keep Backing Us: Sunil Chhetri After India's Goalless Draw against Qatar
Sunil Chhetri took to social media to express his joy after India held draw Asian Champions Qatar to a goalless draw.
A file photo of Sunil Chhetri. (Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri may have not been on the football pitch but he was mighty proud of the Indian football team as they salvaged a goalless draw against Asian Champions Qatar in their second match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifiers Round 2 in Doha.
Chhetri could not take part in the match because of fever but later took to Twitter to express his joy after India earned their first points in the ongoing qualifiers.
"Dear India, that is my team and those are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room," Chhetri tweeted.
Chhetri even replied to some of the congratulatory messages for the Indian football team on their performance. Chhetri retweeted Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty for supporting the team.
"Super proud of you guys and your progress... Proud of the team you are becoming," Shetty tweeted, to which Chhetri said: "Keep backing us. This is a good lot of boys."
Keep backing us. This is a good lot of boys. https://t.co/t8WV3rtTtr
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 11, 2019
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was the man of the match against Qatar, was also proud of the way his team performed against the Asian Champions.
"I feel extremely proud of the team for our performance against Qatar," Sandhu told AIFF.
Qatar are still leading the group with four points from two matches, whereas India are currently at the fourth spot with one point from two matches.
India coach Igor Stimac feels that the Indian team still have a lot of work and the players should keep their heads in the game.
"I want to send them a message. Just keep (your heads) down, its only one point. If we don't win games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, this point won't matter much," Stimac said.
India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15.
(With inputs from Agencies)
