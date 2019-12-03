Keeping a Promise: Didier Drogba Agrees to Click Photo With Kylian Mbappe 10 Years After Refusing Him

Paris: Didier Drogba kept his promise to get clicked with Kylian Mbappe after turning him down in 2009.

On the night when Chelsea dramatically lost to FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge with Drogba playing for the Blues, a then 10-year-old Mbappe was present and asked for a photo with the Ivory Coast star.

The forward had agreed with a friend to pose for a picture but later refused as he was left fuming at the "disgrace" refereeing during the match.

But on Monday at the Ballon D'Or awards, Mbappe was present with Drogba hosting the show. Drogba presented the Frenchman a trophy for coming sixth in the overall rankings.

Whilst on stage, Drogba was quoted as saying by the Mirror: "10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barcelona, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture.

"That day I said no because of the disgraceful refereeing decisions. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappe. I want to pay my debt now."

Drogba then asked all the guests to stand up as he snapped a selfie of him posing with Mbappe, and fellow presenter and TV host Sandy Heribert.

Photo: Twitter

Lionel Messi won the 2019 Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for a record sixth time.

The FC Barcelona and Argentina star forward scored 54 times for club and country in 2018-19, in which FC Barcelona won La Liga. This was Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015.

