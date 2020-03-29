FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kenyan Football Team Captain Victor Wanyama Donates to Coronavirus Fight in Nairobi

Victor Wanyama (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Victor Wanyama (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Victor Wanyama has made his contribution in Nairobi to fight the coronavirus crisis.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Share this:

Montreal: Kenyan national team captain Victor Wanyama, a Major League Soccer midfielder who spent the past seven seasons in the Premier League, is helping in his homeland's fight against coronavirus.

The 28-year-old Montreal Impact standout's foundation has donated 200 sanitizing kits to needy families in his hometown of Nairobi in a project with the help of the Kenyan Red Cross.

"During this fight against coronavirus, it's important that we all as Kenyans do our part to help stop its spread," Wanyama said in a social media video. "If we all play our part, we'll beat this."

Wanyama, who has scored seven goals in 56 appearances for Kenya's Harambee Stars, made his only start for Montreal earlier this month before the MLS season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent three seasons with Southampton and the past four with Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the first Kenyan to play in England's Premier League after a two-season Scottish stint with Celtic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube