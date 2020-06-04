Kerala Blasters Beat Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United in Engagement Rates on Instagram

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters have the second highest rate of engagement on Instagram in the world, as of April 2020, beating some of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to a report in english.manoramaonline.com, Blasters accounted for more engagement rate on Instagram than top European clubs like FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

The report states that Kerala Blasters had an engagement rate of 3.68 per cent while Barcelona had 0.97 per cent, Liverpool 0.88 per cent and Manchester United 0.57 per cent.

The Blasters came second to only Brazilian club Gremio which accounted for an engagement rate of 3.78 per cent.

The numbers were declared based on a 'Global Digital Platform Benchmark' study, which was conducted by Results Sports. Results Sports specialises in digital communication and marketing needs for athletes, clubs, leagues, federations, associations and sponsors.

Kerala Blasters have 1.4 million followers on Instagram and are the most followed football club in India. In Asia as well, the Blasters are the fifth most followed football club.

Blasters are among only 58 football clubs that have a follower base of more than one million in the world.

On Wednesday, the Blasters took to social media to condemn the people responsible for feeding a pregnant elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers that led to her eventual death.

"We are hurt to learn about the cold-hearted and cruel gestures by certain individuals on an animal that meant no harm to anyone and unfortunately passed away in excruciating pain because someone thought it was funny to feed crackers to a pregnant #Elephant," the Blasters posted on their Twitter account.

"A symbol of wisdom, loyalty, and sensitivity for everyone in the state, the elephant has been a part of us and our culture for decades. Hence, we urge for such actions to be condemned by all," the statement added.