Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on Friday and Kerala Blasters FC will be up against Kolkata giants East Bengal FC in the inaugural match. The opening fixture between Kerala and East Bengal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine will be wary of his side’s goal-scoring prowess ahead of the game against Kerala. The Red and Gold brigade’s inability to find the back of the net became a big problem at the Durand Copy. East Bengal could only manage to score three goals against Mumbai City FC in the tournament. And coach Constantine needs to solve this problem as soon as possible to exhibit a noteworthy show in ISL.

Ahead of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Victor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

