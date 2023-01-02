Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kerala Blasters FC will aim to extend their seven-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League as they face Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. The match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters, after claiming 22 points from 11 matches, currently find themselves at the fourth spot in the Indian Super League standings. Ivan Vukmanovic’s men will head into the fixture after defeating Odisha FC 1-0 in their last game.

ALSO READ| Nottingham Forest Investigating Alleged Homophobic Chants During Chelsea Game

Meanwhile, the 2022-23 season has so far proved to be a miserable one for Jamshedpur FC. The defending League Shield winners have managed to register just one win after playing 11 matches so far. Jamshedpur FC played out a 2-2 draw in their last encounter against FC Goa.

Ahead of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Lallawmawma, Phijam Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu

Read all the Latest Sports News here