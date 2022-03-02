Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: How to Watch KBFC vs MCFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Online And on TV in India

Kerala Blasters FC will clash with Mumbai City FC in a virtual shootout as they aim to book a place in the semi-finals. This rescheduled Indian Super League match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into this match, Kerala FC are placed fifth in the points table as they have 30 points from 18 matches and they are one point shy of Mumbai FC, who are fourth with 31 points in 18 games.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of this match, Ahmed Jahouh has made a comeback to training and could feature in this match. Englishman has said that he will have a completely fit squad for this match. At the same time, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomannovic will also have a fit and firing squad for this match.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XIs

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sanjeev Stalin; Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 2, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

