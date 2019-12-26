Kerala Blasters Most Followed Indian Super League Team on Social Media: Study
Kerala Blasters beat Chennaiyin FC and ATK to be the ISL team with the highest social media fan following.
Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)
New Delhi: Kerala Blasters FC has the highest fan following on all the social media platforms as compared to other Indian Super League (ISL) teams, a study has said.
According to Germin8, a digital intelligence company, an analysis of all social media activity by the teams in the ongoing ISL has shown that Kerala has the highest number of followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube followed by Chennaiyin FC and ATK.
Newbies Hyderabad FC and Odisha are catching up fast, the analysis says.
"We, at Germin8, use Germin8 Social Listening which helps us understand the current public interest and sentiment on various trending topics happening in India.
"Germin8 collects conversations from across all social media platforms and using AI analyses these conversations in real time and converts them into industry- specific actionable insights," Ranjit Nair (PhD AI), CEO and Founder of Germin8 Solutions said.
