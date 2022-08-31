Kerala Blasters will take on Army Green Football in a crucial encounter of Durand Cup 2022. Army Green is at the second place in Group D and will be looking to consolidate their position at the top. Their last match against Sudeva Delhi ended in a 0-0 draw and they would be looking to make amends in the game against Kerala Blasters.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters registered an incredible victory against NorthEast United FC in their previous match. Mohammed Aimen (28′, 90′) and Muhammad Ajsal (55′) found the back of the net as Kerala Blasters defeated NorthEast United FC 3-0.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Kerala Blasters are currently at the third position in Group D after playing three matches. However, Kerala can displace Army Green at the second position if they win this match. Top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. Therefore, Kerala Blasters will look to win this all-important match against Army Green Football and progress to the next round.

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football be played?

The Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football will be played on August 31.

Where will the match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football be played?

The Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football begin?

The Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football will begin at 3:00 pm IST, on August 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football?

The Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football?

The Durand Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Army Green Football will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Line-Up

Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Suresh; Marvaan Hussain, Tejas Krishna, Muhammed Basith, Aritra Das; Muhammed Azgar, Vibin Mahanan, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi; Muhammed Ajsal, Muhammed Aimen

Army Green Football Predicted Line-up: G Singh, Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here