Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live?

Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to end their winless streak of seven games when they take on the Kerala Blasters on February 7, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League. The Chennai-based side are eighth in the ISL table with 18 points from 16 games. With six draws, no other team has drawn as many matches, in this campaign. Their last outing against Odisha FC also resulted in a 2-2 tie against Odisha FC.

The Blasters, however, are placed third in the Indian Super League 2022-23, with 28 points from 16 games. The Kerala-based side lost their last encounter against East Bengal by one goal. They have been going through a tough phase, with a solitary victory in their last four games. A win would, therefore, do them a world of good and put some daylight between themselves and fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played on February 7, Tuesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Karanjit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Bryce Miranda, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Chennayin FC Probable Starting XI: Samik Mitra, Narayan Das, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Abdenasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

