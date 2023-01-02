Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2022-23, January 3

Kerala Blasters will battle it out against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Blasters are currently enjoying a rich vein of form accumulating 22 points from 11 games in the Indian Super League this season. The team from Kerala are undefeated in their last seven encounters, their last defeat coming against Mumbai City FC on October 28.

The Blasters are only a point behind ATK Mohun Bagan with a game in hand over them. A victory could see them eclipse the club from Bengal. In contrast, Jamshedpur have had a disappointing season in the ISL so far. They have managed to claim only five points in their 11 fixtures in this edition of the Indian Super League. They managed to draw their last game against Goa FC, but their poor run of form is definitely a cause for concern.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Argentine Salvation: Of Tears, Jeers and Celestial Providence

Kerala Blasters would be the favourites to clinch a victory against a struggling Jamshedpur side.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be played on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC begin?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC?

The Indian Super League Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

Vice-Captain: Sahal Samad

Suggested Playing XI for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

DEF: Marko Lešković, Sandeep Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari

MID: Sahal Samad, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Boris Singh Thangjam

ST: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Adrián Luna, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC probable starting XI:

Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Marko Lešković, Sandeep Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Adrián Luna, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Petar Slišković

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh Thangjam, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabiá, Muhammad Uvais, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Phijam Vikash Singh, Ishan Pandita, Rafael Crivellaro

Read all the Latest Sports News here