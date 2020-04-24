FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Kevin de Bruyne Explains Why He Would Love to Play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin de Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kevin de Bruyne said Cristiano Ronaldo loves to play behind the defenders and that would help him send across pinpoint balls for him to score goals.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Manchester: Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne spoke about his admiration for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and also explained why he would love to play alongside the Portuguese talisman.

De Bruyne, who is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game today, stated Ronaldo loves to play behind the defenders and that would help him send across pinpoint balls for him to score goals.

The Belgian superstar also said he would have liked to play with former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. The Frenchman coached De Bruyne during his time with with the Belgium national team.

"I would look to strikers, someone like Thierry Henry, my coach at Belgium," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"Even someone like Cristiano, for me as a creative player you know he is going to be there so I want someone quick who can go deep, that would help me a lot. For what I do, strikers are the main importance."

"Cristiano, I could cross it three metres higher and know he is still going to get it," he added.

Since making his move back to Premier League from Wolfsburg in Germany, De Bruyne has enhanced his reputation as one of the top passers in the world.

He has since won two league titles and one FA cup with Manchester City and also achieved a third-place finish with Belgium at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

