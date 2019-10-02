Kevin de Bruyne Injury Not Serious, Says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given hope to fans saying that Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the UEFA Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb, can be back at the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to calm fears that Kevin de Bruyne could face a long spell on the sidelines, saying the midfielder could return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Belgium international De Bruyne missed City's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday with a groin injury picked up against Everton last weekend.
"It's not serious - today he could not play but we'll see for Sunday," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.
"Right now I don't know. Maybe he can if we take a risk but I think after the international break he'll be fit."
De Bruyne has made a sensational start to the season with City, scoring twice and providing nine assists in nine appearances across all competitions.
After Wolves' visit to the Etihad Stadium, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before visiting Crystal Palace on October 19.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Navjot Singh Sidhu was Brought Back on The Kapil Sharma Show by the Host
- This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
- Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of Crocodile in Flooded Streets Really From Patna?
- Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage
- Smith, Morgan & Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft