News18 » Football
1-min read

Kevin de Bruyne Injury Not Serious, Says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given hope to fans saying that Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the UEFA Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb, can be back at the weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reuters

Updated:October 2, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Kevin de Bruyne Injury Not Serious, Says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to calm fears that Kevin de Bruyne could face a long spell on the sidelines, saying the midfielder could return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Belgium international De Bruyne missed City's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday with a groin injury picked up against Everton last weekend.

"It's not serious - today he could not play but we'll see for Sunday," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"Right now I don't know. Maybe he can if we take a risk but I think after the international break he'll be fit."

De Bruyne has made a sensational start to the season with City, scoring twice and providing nine assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

After Wolves' visit to the Etihad Stadium, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before visiting Crystal Palace on October 19.

