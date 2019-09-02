Keylor Navas Moves to PSG, Icardi and Mkhitaryan Set for Loan Deals: All Transfer News Today

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid with the French international Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction.

Navas, a 32-year-old Costa Rican played 104 times at Madrid winning the Champions League three times, and represents a safe pair of hands as first choice for PSG in their quest for European glory.

He has joined PSG on a four year deal and while no fee has been confirmed the Spanish press say it was 15 million euros ($16.5 million).

Navas was voted best 'keeper in the Champions League in 2018, when he also won UEFA's goalkeeper of the year award.

In their bid for European glory PSG have tried several goalkeepers in recent seasons with German Kevin Trapp and Italians Salvatore Sirigu and Gianluigi Buffon, at 40, all falling short.

Navas told the PSG website he was relishing the challenge as gatekeeper for PSG's European quest.

"I come here today with great emotion," said the 86 times capped Navas voted second best stopper at the 2014 World Cup behind German Manuel Neuer.

"After my Spanish experience, I arrive in France with big ambitions. Paris Saint-Germain is a prestigious club in Latin America and I'm delighted to join a club with such ambitions," he said.

The 26-year-old Areola joins Madrid on loan with a purchase option and will likely be backup to Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois.

ICARDI, MKHITARYAN SET FOR LOAN DEALS

While a blockbuster deal for Neymar seemed unlikely, clubs across Europe have been completing transfer business before the window shuts later Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain seemed more likely to add a forward rather than sell Neymar as reports from Italy said Mauro Icardi was heading to Paris to complete a one-year loan move.

Icardi, an Argentina international, has had an often volatile relationship with Inter during his six years in Milan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in Italy to sign for Roma on loan from Arsenal, with his intended new club publishing photos of him undergoing his medical.

DARMIAN JOINS PARMA

Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

CHICHARITO LEAVES WEST HAM FOR SEVILLA

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

"Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as 'Chicharito'," Sevilla wrote in a statement.

"The striker has signed a three-year contract."

Hernandez's prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract.

"The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career," a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances.

The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.

He also reinforces Sevilla's attack after Wissam Ben Yedder was sold to Monaco and Pablo Sarabia to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Sevilla have made a good start to the season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

ANTE REBIC LOANED TO AC MILAN

Eintracht Frankfurt's Croatian forward Ante Rebic is on his way to AC Milan on a two-year loan in a swap with Portugal's Andre Silva, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

"The two clubs have reached agreement and if all goes well Andre Silva will be wearing the (Frankfurt) eagle on his shirt while Rebic will be in Milan," said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic, adding that the deal is subject to medicals for both players.

Rebic had made clear to Frankfurt management his desire for a move to Italy's Serie A, said Bobic, speaking late Sunday after the club's 2-1 Bundesliga win against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

"It was his big wish to go to Italy and launch himself into a new challenge," he said of Rebic, 25, a losing World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018.

Unsettled Silva, the 23-year-old Portuguese international, has also been seeking a move. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

NAPOLI GET LLORENTE ON FREE TRANSFER

Napoli have signed Fernando Llorente on a free transfer after the Spaniard's two-year spell at Tottenham came to an end, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The club did not say how long the 34-year-old striker's contract was for, although Italian media reported he had signed a two-year deal.

Llorente made 24 international appearances between 2008-2013, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

It will be the second time he has played in Italy, after a successful two-year spell with Juventus from 2013, playing a key role in two Serie A title triumphs and reaching the 2015 Champions League final, where he came on as a late second-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to Barcelona.

Llorente's time at Tottenham did not go to plan, as he served as back-up to Harry Kane and managed only two goals in 36 Premier League games.

He did, however, score 11 times in cup competitions, including crucial Champions League strikes against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund last season as Spurs reached the final.

