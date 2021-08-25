Khela Hobe! After Meeting with Mamata Banerjee, Shree Cement Confirm East Bengal Will Play in ISL

SC East Bengal will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mediated a meeting between investors Shree Cement Limited and the Kolkata giants.

On Wednesday, Shree Cement agreed to extend its partnership with East Bengal, as EB officials have announced said they are ready to sign the final agreement of their joint venture, allowing the club to participate in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

“We also want the games to happen. Due to certain reasons, we couldn’t sign the final term sheet. We were trying since the past year to make things work. However, since you have requested we will be participating in this year’s ISL," a spokesperson of the Rajasthan-based manufacturer said at a press conference organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“East Bengal has played the ISL last year owing to Shree Cement. This time things were a bit uncertain until now because of which day before yesterday, I too became a bit hostile," Banerjee said.

“Where will East Bengal fans go, I thought, if they aren’t able to play? I want Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and even Mohammedan Sporting to play (in the ISL) in the upcoming days. They have a brand value in global football."

“I think EB fans are happy today. Even MB will be happy cause they want their opponents to play. There were many who called me to express their disappointment regarding the earlier situation," she added.

Senior East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar thanked the WB CM, saying, “Didi has always been with us. For her, we could install floodlights at the club grounds. Just like last year, this year too Didi has help us come out of a tough spot. We thank her and SCL. Khela hobe!"

The club management had signed an initial term sheet in September last year as the porting rights as well all its assets and properties (including intellectual) were reportedly transferred to the newly formed joint venture “SC East Bengal". It had paved their dramatic entry into ISL last season where the Robbie Fowler-coached side had a pathetic ninth place finish with nine losses, eight draws and just three wins.

But trouble brewed in the build up to the upcoming season as the HM Bangur-owned SCL refused to “spend a penny" on team-building unless the final agreement was signed. East Bengal club executive committee had decided not to sign the final agreement claiming discrepancies in the initial term.

Shree Cement had already sent a revised version of the final agreement to the club as well as to the West Bengal Chief Minister on August 16. But the club management upon legal consultation remained adamant and SCL decided to end the deal.

(With inputs from Agencies)

