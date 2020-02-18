New Delhi: The official slogan, match schedule and host cities for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 were unveiled by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in the national capital on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai were confirmed as the five host cities for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. 16 teams will compete across 32 matches to lift the trophy on 21 November in Navi Mumbai.

After the launch of the official emblem in November last year, the official slogan for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup - Kick Off The Dream - was also unveiled at the press conference in New Delhi.

⚽️It's time to Kick Off The Dream! The 5⃣ host cities and match schedule have just been unveiled for November's #U17WWC in India ℹ️ https://t.co/mfWzjSqH1x pic.twitter.com/eDNCGL0T4y — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 18, 2020

Group stage matches for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup will take place across four venues at Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Kolkata with the knockout stages taking place in four venues (Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai). The final will be plaed at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 21 November.

Taking place from the 2-21 November 2020, key dates for FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 include:

Opening match - 2 November

Quarter-final - 12 and 13 November

Semi-final - 17 November

3rd/4th place play-off & Final - 21 November

"The announcement of the match schedule, host cities and official slogan for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world," said Chief Women's Football Officer at FIFA, Sarai Bareman.

"As we look to build on the incredible success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left from the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in India provides an exciting opportunity, not just for the development of women's football, but for fans across India and around the world to watch the next superstars of the women's game.

"As the official tournament slogan, Kick Off The Dream perfectly captures the aspirational and empowering message for the tournament as we look to grow women's football and use the tournament as a platform to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world."

"It gives me immense pleasure as I congratulate all the five cities hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian women's team will be playing for the first time at a FIFA tournament. It is a proud moment for the nation and we will provide all support to ensure its success," said Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"The announcement of the match schedule is an important moment on the road to the tournament as we not only know which cities will host what number of matches, but fans too can start saving the dates for the coming November. I am confident that the five official host cities will do a wonderful job hosting the best young footballers in this important tournament," said Praful Patel, LOC Chairman and FIFA Council Member.

"With 5 host cities and 16 teams playing across 32 matches, the stage is set for the rising stars FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020. With tournament preparations well underway and approaching its final stages, we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life and we are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup later this year, as well as providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level," said Roberto Grassi, Head of Youth Tournaments at FIFA.

