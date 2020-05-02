FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kieran Trippier Charged by FA over Alleged Breach of Betting Rules

Kieran Trippier (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kieran Trippier (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kieran Tripper said he was cooperating with the investigation but cleared that he had not placed any football-related bets.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
Share this:

London: England international Kieran Trippier has been charged by the English Football Association over allegedly breaching betting rules in July 2019, the month he moved from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old was a star of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and helped Spurs to the Champions League final last season before a reported £20 million ($25 million) move to Spain.

Trippier has been given until May 18 to respond.

"Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules", the FA said in a statement outlining their regulations.

The statement said: "A participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on - (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters."

The defender released a statement saying he would continue to fully cooperate with the investigation.

"I have fully complied with the FA's investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so," he said.

"I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

Atletico said Trippier would be exonerated.

"The player has informed us he is calm because he has done nothing wrong," said a club source. "It seems ridiculous to him that someone would try to link him to something like this.

"He will collaborate with everything to clear it up as soon as possible. He is sure that in time things will become clear."

Trippier could face a lengthy ban if found guilty.

In March, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was handed a worldwide four-month ban from all football-related activity for passing on inside information on potential transfer moves in January 2018.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,028,418

    +10,572*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,303,296

    +26,923*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,039,588

    +15,059*  

  • Total DEATHS

    235,290

    +1,292*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres