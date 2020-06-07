Kieran Trippier Says, 'Even Without Fans We'll Try to Find a Way to Win'

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier feels it will be different to play in empty stadiums when the Spanish La Liga football season restarts but also stated that the team will always find a way to win matches.

La Liga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

"Yeah you know I have played games before where there were no supporters and you know it is different. You obviously want the fans to support you every single game but everybody understands the circumstances at the moment and it is important that everybody is just safe at this time," England full-back Trippier said in exclusive quotes shared by La Liga.

"You know we will always try to find a way to win and we know that the fans are always there with us watching on TV and we know we have the full support of them from back home," he added.

"I feel very good to be back. It was very difficult you know not seeing the teammates, the staff and training every single day so that was very difficult but everybody understands the circumstances at the moment," Trippier said on returning back to training.

"Yeah, it's very good to be back with my teammates, training and just looking forward to the league starting again and finishing off the season strongly."

In January, Trippier sat out for several weeks after undergoing a groin operation.

"Yeah definitely it is difficult. For me personally you know after my surgery I was just getting treatment every single day. You know it is difficult but you always find ways to train and keep yourself in the best possible shape for when you return, you are ready to start a competition again," said the 29-year old who was part of England's 2018 World Cup team that reached the semifinals.

Asked how the mood in the camp has been and the focus of the team for the first game, he said: "This is good for the team, you know to focus on the first game after coming back. But yeah it is good to see finally everybody training together and yeah just you know preparing, working hard and getting stronger day by day and being prepared for the first game.

"Everybody is excited and is looking forward to the game. You know it is important that we start the season off again strongly and try and win as many games as we can from now to the end of the season."