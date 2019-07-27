Kieran Trippier Settling Quicker at Atletico Madrid Thanks to Teammates
Kieran Trippier said he is adapting to his new team quite comfortably, crediting his Atletico Madrid teammates.
Kieran Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Jersey: New Atletico Madrid signing Kieran Trippier said he is settling into life with the Spanish club quicker than expected thanks to his teammates and reserved praise for his new manager's approach to coaching.
The England international completed a surprise move to Spain last week and made his second start for his new club in their thumping 7-3 victory over city rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Friday.
Speaking to Reuters after the match, the defender said he was relishing being out of his comfort zone in Spain and has made learning the language his aim.
"I have slotted in better than expected to be honest," Trippier said. "The lads have been brilliant with me, all the staff have made me feel so welcome.
"It is about learning the language now and that is my priority, getting involved with the lads and everything around it, embracing the culture.
"There is a lot of new faces but the lads make it easier for you when they include you in everything.
"Around the dinner table they speak a little bit of English to me and I do my part in Spanish.
"I am delighted to be here with a new challenge and new chapter for me and my family."
Trippier also singled out coach Diego Simeone for praise, believing he is well-positioned to improve a key area of his game.
"In training the standard is unbelievable," Trippier added. "I am delighted to be part of this world class team, with a world class coach.
"When you are learning a defensive side there is no better coach to work under, and it is an area I want to improve on."
