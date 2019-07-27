Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kieran Trippier Settling Quicker at Atletico Madrid Thanks to Teammates

Kieran Trippier said he is adapting to his new team quite comfortably, crediting his Atletico Madrid teammates.

Reuters

Updated:July 27, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kieran Trippier Settling Quicker at Atletico Madrid Thanks to Teammates
Kieran Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New Jersey: New Atletico Madrid signing Kieran Trippier said he is settling into life with the Spanish club quicker than expected thanks to his teammates and reserved praise for his new manager's approach to coaching.

The England international completed a surprise move to Spain last week and made his second start for his new club in their thumping 7-3 victory over city rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters after the match, the defender said he was relishing being out of his comfort zone in Spain and has made learning the language his aim.

"I have slotted in better than expected to be honest," Trippier said. "The lads have been brilliant with me, all the staff have made me feel so welcome.

"It is about learning the language now and that is my priority, getting involved with the lads and everything around it, embracing the culture.

"There is a lot of new faces but the lads make it easier for you when they include you in everything.

"Around the dinner table they speak a little bit of English to me and I do my part in Spanish.

"I am delighted to be here with a new challenge and new chapter for me and my family."

Trippier also singled out coach Diego Simeone for praise, believing he is well-positioned to improve a key area of his game.

"In training the standard is unbelievable," Trippier added. "I am delighted to be part of this world class team, with a world class coach.

"When you are learning a defensive side there is no better coach to work under, and it is an area I want to improve on."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram