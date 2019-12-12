Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Kingsley Coman's Knee Injury Not as Bad as Feared: Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman tore the joint capsule in his left knee but Bayern Munich revelead that the injury may not as bad as feared.

AFP

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kingsley Coman's Knee Injury Not as Bad as Feared: Bayern Munich
Kingsley Coman (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Munich: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman tore the joint capsule in his left knee, an injury not as bad as feared, in the Champions League win over Tottenham, his club confirmed Thursday.

Coman scored the opening goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Spurs at the Allianz Arena but had to be helped off midway through the first half after badly twisting his knee.

It was feared he had torn the cruciate ligament, but tests showed the injury is not as serious although Bayern have given no indication how long he will be sidelined for.

"The knee will be immobilised for a while by a splint," said a statement on the club's website.

The 23-year-old France international has had a miserable run of injuries. He tore ankle ligaments two separate times last year which forced him to miss the 2018 World Cup finals.

Bayern became the first German club to win all six of their Champions League group matches following their victory over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram