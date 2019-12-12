Kingsley Coman's Knee Injury Not as Bad as Feared: Bayern Munich
Kingsley Coman tore the joint capsule in his left knee but Bayern Munich revelead that the injury may not as bad as feared.
Kingsley Coman (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Munich: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman tore the joint capsule in his left knee, an injury not as bad as feared, in the Champions League win over Tottenham, his club confirmed Thursday.
Coman scored the opening goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Spurs at the Allianz Arena but had to be helped off midway through the first half after badly twisting his knee.
It was feared he had torn the cruciate ligament, but tests showed the injury is not as serious although Bayern have given no indication how long he will be sidelined for.
"The knee will be immobilised for a while by a splint," said a statement on the club's website.
The 23-year-old France international has had a miserable run of injuries. He tore ankle ligaments two separate times last year which forced him to miss the 2018 World Cup finals.
Bayern became the first German club to win all six of their Champions League group matches following their victory over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.
