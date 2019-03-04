Klopp Rues Missed Chances as Liverpool Lose Premier League Lead

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left to rue a number of missed chances from his side in a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday that allowed Manchester City to maintain top spot in the Premier League.Mohamed Salah passed up two glaring opportunities either side of half-time, while Fabinho was also wasteful as Liverpool failed to score for the third time in four games."It's OK, it's a very difficult game for a lot of reasons," said Klopp. "In a game that was difficult to control we had three or four really big chances."It's a 0-0 in a derby, we kept our unbeaten run against Everton. It is not what we wanted, but something easy to accept because it is a difficult game."Klopp is still to taste defeat in a Merseyside derby as Liverpool's unbeaten run against Everton stretches back to 2010.However, the Reds have now dropped points in four of their last six league games to put the title race in City's hands just over a month since Liverpool had the chance to open up a seven-point lead at the top."It was clear it could happen as long as City wins," added Klopp. "We didn't think about City when they were a point behind us, now we are a point behind. They have to win, we have to win, we will see who wins more often."Liverpool's upcoming fixtures at least appear more winnable after a difficult run that saw them also travel to Manchester United last weekend before a short trip to Goodison Park."Manchester United away and Everton away are tough games, you are not going to win 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0 every week," said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson."We have to take the positives and keep going. We are still in the race."We want to win away at Manchester United and Everton, but we've got a point at both games. There is a lot of football to be played, a long way to go. I have got a lot of belief in this team."