Know the Truth Behind Video of an Overweight Diego Maradona

Has Diego Maradona become obese? This is the million dollar question every football enthusiast is asking ever since the video of overweight Maradona look alike has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the person who looks like the football icon can be seen kicking a tennis ball.

Well there is nothing to worry about it as the clip is from the 2015 film Youth. The Italian comedy-drama featured Michael Caine, Harvey Keitel in the lead role. The character of the football legend was played by Roly Serrano. The project was directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Maradona is currently the head coach of Argentinian club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. The 'Hand of God' footballer took over the reigns of Gimnasia in early September after agreeing to a contract that ran until the end of May 2020.

The club are currently 19th in the 24-team Argentinian Superliga standings, with 23 points from 23 matches.

Earlier in the year, Maradona had turned down the offer to coach Venezuela men's football team. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro had approached the football icon weeks after Rafael Dudamel stepped down from the position.

"Maduro offered me the national team (job) but I told him that I have a commitment with Gimnasia," Maradona said.

"I couldn't let the lads and the people down. There was no possibility that I would leave here (Gimnasia)," he added.