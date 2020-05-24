KOL vs DUS Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Koln (KOL) will host Dusseldorf (DUS) in the upcoming match of the ongoing Bundesliga 2019-20 on Sunday, May 24. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Dusseldorf fixture will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne.

Both the teams are struggling in the bottom eight. While FC Koln are 11th on the points table with 33 points from 26 matches, Dusseldorf sit on the 16th spot with 23 points.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs Dusseldorf live match is scheduled to start at 9.30 pm.

Noah Katterbach and Benno Schmitz are struggling to retain their position. There is a doubt over defender Sebastiaan Bornauw’s return after the injury. On the other, Rafael Czichos is still recovering his spinal injury.

For Dusseldorf, Kaan Ayhan has been suspended after his 10th yellow card. Striker Dawid Kownacki had a knee operation recently and goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be missed due to his knee pain.

KOL vs DUS Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Goalkeeper: Horn

KOL vs DUS Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Defenders: Sebastian Bornauw, Toni Leistner, Andre Hoffman

KOL vs DUS Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Midfielders: Jonas Hectar, Ellyes Skhiri, Markus Suttner, Matthias Zimmermann

Bundesliga 2019-20 KOL vs DUS Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs Dusseldorf Strikers: Florian Kainz, Jhon Cordoba, Kenan Keraman

Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln Probable XI vs Dusseldorf: Horn, Ehizibue, Leistner, Bornauw, Schmitz, Skhiri, Hector, Kainz, Uth, Jakobs, Cordoba

Bundesliga 2019-20 Dusseldorf Probable XI vs FC Koln: Kastenmeier, Suttner, Hoffmann, Jorgensen, Bodzek, Thommy, Berisha, Stoger, Zimmermann, Hennings, Karaman