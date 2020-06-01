KOL vs LEP Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Koln (KOL) will take on RB Leipzig (LEP) in the ongoing Bundesliga 2019-20 on Monday, June 1. The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs RB Leipzig fixture will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne. In their last outing, FC Koln lost to Hoffenheim 3-1, whereas RB Leipzig held Hertha to a 1-1 draw. The kick-off time for the upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs RB Leipzig is 12 am. As per the league standings, RB Leipzig are at the 5th spot. LEP will eye to earn three points to move upwards on the table. On the other hand, the hosts Koln are struggling at the 11th position with 34 points in their kitty. KOL will be aiming at producing a clinical show in their home game.

Bundesliga 2020 KOL vs LEP Dream11 Predictions FC Koln vs RB Leipzig

FC Koln have an injury list to look at before they meet Leipzig on Monday night. Both the centre back players Ibrahima Konaté and Marcel Halstenberg won’t feature in the home game. The 21-year-old Konate is down with injury. Whereas, Halstenberg is serving suspension.

Meanwhile, Leipzig will miss the company of Sebastiaan Bornauw in their upcoming outing.

Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Dream11 prediction list - category wise

KOL vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Goalkeeper: T Horn

KOL vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Defenders: Upamecano, Mukiele, Klostermann, Mukiele

KOL vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Midfielders: Jakobs, Skhiri, Sabitzer, Nkunku

Bundesliga 2019-20 KOL vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Strikers: Jhon Cordoba, Werner, Schick

Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln Probable XI vs RB Leipzig: Horn; Ehizibue, Mere, Leistner, Schmitz; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; Cordoba

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig Probable XI vs FC Koln: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Angelino; Sabitzer, Laimer; Nkunku, Olmo, Werner; Schick