Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Play Out Goalless Draw in Calcutta Football League

Kolkata: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan played a goalless draw in the Kolkata derby in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division here on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, who are defending champions of CFL, are eighth in the points table with five points, whereas East Bengal are fourth on the points table with seven points.

Kibu Vicuna's team managed to stop EB's Alejandro Menendez from getting a hattrick win in Kolkata derbies.

East Bengal's Marti Crespi was a solid rock in defence and thwarted waves of attacks from the green and maroon brigade throughout the first half.

At the other end of the field, the East Bengal failed to create many chances in the first 45 minutes and even managed to miss the few that came their way. They picked up their game in the second half, launching multiple attacks on the Mohun Bagan defence, who held fort.

Mohun Bagan too failed to create scoring chances and did not manage to find the back of the net on the occasions they did.

Nearing the end of the match, Mohun Bagan's Alexander Romario could have scored the winner but failed to find the back of the net.

The last season's derby saw both teams play out a 2-2 draw while East Bengal won both their legs against their arch-rivals in the I-League.

Starting XIs

East Bengal: Laldanmawia, Kamalpreet Singh, Marti Crespi, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek, Kassim Aidara, Pintu Mahata, Lalrindika Ralte (c), Brandon, Ronaldo Oliviera, Marcos Jimenez de la Espada

Mohun Bagan: Debjit Majumdar, Fran Morante, Gurjinder Kumar (c), Chullova, Nongdamba Naorem, Ashutosh Mehta, Surabbudin Mallick, Joseba Beitia, VP Suhair, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Sk. Sahil

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.