Korea DPR and Japan Book Berths for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020: Korea DPR, Japan and hosts India completed the Asia line-up for the tournament.
Korea DPR (L) and Japan qualified for the U-17 Women's World Cup happening in India next year. (Photo Credit: @theafcdotcom)
New Delhi: Asia's line-up for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is complete as Korea DPR, and Japan booked their berths at the tournament, joining hosts India. They have booked their places after progressing to the final of the AFC U-16 Women's Championship in Thailand.
Korea DPR advanced to Saturday's decider after beating Australia 3-0 and secured a seventh successive top-two finish at the AFC U-16 Women's Championship. Japan secured a 2-0 victory over China PR to reach the final.
Both finalists join the hosts for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup which will take place from November 2 to 21.
Welcoming the two teams, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Roma Khanna said: "Japan's women's teams have been making Asia proud on the world stage for some time now. Korea DPR meanwhile, is the most successful in this competition, and we are confident that FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is going to be extremely competitive. We wish the girls best for the AFC U-16 final, and can't wait to see them take the field in our country next year."
Both Korea DPR and Japan exited the U-17 Women's World Cup at the quarter-final stage last year in Uruguay.
