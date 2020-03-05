Krul Turn: How Norwich City Keeper Came Back to Haunt Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul turned hero, saving penalties from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes and allied to Erik Lamela's wild attempt that flew over the bar as Tottenham have now lost their last four games in all competitions.

But that was not all, as the smart tactic from Krul to make those save drew applause from fans all over.

The former Tottenham keeper came back to haunt the Spurs as he had names of all the players and notes on which way they normally kicked from the penalty spot on his bottle.

And by the result of the saves he made, his 'predictions' were spot on!





Tim Krul wrote where the penalty takers were shooting vs Tottenham: «Dier - R

Lamela - L

Lo Celso - L

Parott - R

Gedson - Stand»#TOTNOR #FACUP pic.twitter.com/K9LyrA8VMx

— LankyBoi (@LankyB0i) March 4, 2020

After the match, Krul said the penalty shootout win could spark a late bid to preserve the club's Premier League status.

The win in the FA Cup fifth round over Spurs sends Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed Norwich's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three.

Norwich remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offers them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning-point, we believe we can stay up," said Krul, who sent 9,000 Norwich fans wild with his penalty saves.

Krul used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks and it worked a treat.

First he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Fernandes's weak attempt.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."

(With inputs from Reuters)