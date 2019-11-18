KRYPHSA Football Club Qualifies from Manipur for Next Season's Indian Women's League

New Delhi: KRYPHSA Football Club will represent Manipur in next season's Indian Women's League (IWL) after winning the 10th AMFA Senior Women's Football League with a thumping 6-0 win over Manipur Police SC on the final day at the Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

The 10th AMFA Senior Women's League was played between four teams - KRYPHSA FC, Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), YWC and Manipur Police SC (MPSC) - on a double leg basis and KRYPHSA won the tournament.

The final day of the tournament was on Saturday, where Roja Devi scored a hat-trick while Ratanbala Devi, Ranjana Chanu and Dangmei Grace for the back of the net once each to qualify for the IWL in a remarkable fashion.

KRYPHSA lost only one match in the qualifiers and that was in the first leg against MPSC on October 18, where Bala Devi had scored a brace to cancel out Ratanbala's goal.

KRYPHSA qualified for the IWL after accumulating 15 points from six games and with a goal difference of 19.

IWL 2019 runners-up Manipur Police finished third in the four-team tournament, having won only two games of their six while losing three and drawing one. Bala Devi scored a total of six goals in the tournament.

The inaugural IWL winners Eastern Sporting Union finished second and for the second year in a row, they were unable to qualify for the IWL.

KRYPHSA's Ratanbala finished as the top scorer in the tournament, scoring nine goals in six games, which included a hat-trick against YWC on October 22.

Second to Ratanbala was the final day's hat-trick queen Roja, who scored seven goals in six games.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.