Krzysztof Piatek Returns to Italy as Fiorentina Sign Hertha Berlin Striker on Loan

Fiorentina have signed Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan from Hertha Berlin with the option to buy, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

The move marks a return to Serie A for the 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 55 games in the Italian top-flight during spells at Genoa and AC Milan between July 2018 and January 2020.

Piatek will wear the number 19 shirt in Florence, Fiorentina said in a statement.

Capped 21 times for Poland, Piatek has struggled to make an impact in Germany this season, scoring one goal in nine Bundesliga appearances.

