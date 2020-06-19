KSS Vs AKM Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Krylya Sovetov Samara Vs Akhmat Grozny Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After a break of a few months due to coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Premier League will be resuming on June 19. The first fixture after the break will see Krylya Sovetov Samara welcome Akhmat Grozny. The match will take place on Friday, June 19. The Russian Premier League, Krylya Sovetov Samara Vs Akhmat Grozny will commence from 8:30pm at Samara Arena, Samara.

In terms of the points table, Krylya Sovetov Samara are at the 15th spot with a total of 22 points of 22 matches while Akhmat Grozny are placed at number 16 with 20 points in their kitty.

Russian Premier League, Krylya Sovetov Samara Vs Akhmat Grozny Dream11 Tips and Predictions

As far as performance is concerned both the teams have not been in form as Krylya Sovetov Samara and Akhmat Grozny are both placed at second last and last position.

Krylya Sovetov Samara have won 6 matches and have been on the losing side of 12 matches. Akhmat Grozny on the other hand have only won four matches till now and have lost 10 of them.

KSS Vs AKM Russian Premier League Dream11 Team

Captain: Zinkovsky

Vice-Captain: Iljin

Goalkeeper: Gorodev

Defenders: Karpov, Zeffane, Chernov

Midfielders: Popovic, Kabutov, Zinkovsky, Shvets, Roshi

Strikers: Golenkov, Iljin

Russian Premier League KSS probable lineup vs AKM: Karpov, Zeffane, Chernov, Popovic, Kabutov, Zinkovsky, Golenkov, Frolov, Chicherin, Timofeev, Anton

Russian Premier League AKM probable Playing XI vs KSS: Gorodev, Shvets, Roshi, Iljin, Nizic, Ismael, Semenov, Gigolaev, Glushakov, Bogosavac, Ravanelli