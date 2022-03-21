CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Football » Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyrick Mitchell Get First England Call-ups
1-MIN READ

Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyrick Mitchell Get First England Call-ups

Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell (Twitter)

Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell (Twitter)

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters received called up to the England senior squad for the first time

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have been called up to the England senior squad for the first time after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham pulled out through injury.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins have also been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker remain overlooked by Southgate after being cut from his initial squad named last week.

Mitchell’s call-up is a reward for an impressive season with Palace as the Eagles have reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

RELATED NEWS

Walker-Peters, 24, has enjoyed a fine campaign for Saints, scoring three goals in 28 appearances.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 21, 2022, 23:31 IST