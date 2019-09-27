Take the pledge to vote

Kylian Mbappe Back for Paris Saint-Germain After a Month's Absence With Injury

Kylian Mbappe had been sidelined with thigh injury August 25, when PSG beat Toulouse.

September 27, 2019
Kylian Mbappe Back for Paris Saint-Germain After a Month's Absence With Injury
Kylian Mbappe will play for PSG when they visit Bordeaux in Ligue 1 this weekend. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Kylian Mbappe is available to make his return from a thigh injury when Paris Saint-Germain visit Bordeaux in Ligue 1 this weekend, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

World Cup winner Mbappe, 20, has been sidelined with since the victory over Toulouse on August 25. He missed the surprise midweek loss to Reims.

In a further boost to PSG's attacking options, which has left Neymar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the main forwards available, Tuchel also confirmed that summer signing Mauro Icardi is fit to play a partial part.

The former Inter Milan frontman is back after missing two matches since sustaining a minor problem in the victory over Real Madrid on September 18.

"Kylian and Mauro are in the squad and are available to play some minutes," Tuchel said.

Despite the positive news the Parisians are still without Edinson Cavani who is struggling with a hip injury.

After travelling to Bordeaux on Saturday, Tuchel's squad head to Galatasaray for Tuesday's Champions League game.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
