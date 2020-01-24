Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Kylian Mbappe Calls Cristiano Ronaldo his Inspiration, Not One-Club Man Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe said that he wants to emulate the career of Cristiano Ronaldo rather than someone like a Lionel Messi.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylian Mbappe Calls Cristiano Ronaldo his Inspiration, Not One-Club Man Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo and not Lionel Messi, in terms of building his football career.

The French forward said that it was too late for him to emulate Messi's career graph, someone who has only played in one club (Barcelona) since his boyhood, The Sun reported quoting Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 21-year-old Mbappe would rather be focusing on Ronaldo as a role model to achieve titles. Ronaldo played for Sporting Lisbon, followed by stints in both Manchester United and Real Madrid. He now plays for Juventus.

Mbappe came to Ligue 1 PSG from Monaco in 2017. As he did not stay in his first club, he said it was better for him to look at CR7 than LM10.

He said Ronaldo's ability to carve out a career by shifting to Juventus after crossing the age of 30 was a model career graph he would like to emulate.

Mbappe then went on to talk of some other inspirational figures. While Zinedine Zidane came in as the obvious idol being another French footballer, he also professed his love for the "great Brazilian players" such as Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario and Kaka.

As a message to his fans, the French forward said he was a boy who "believed in his dream", gave the maximum, tried to overcome all limits and leave a mark in his sport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram