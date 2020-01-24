Kylian Mbappe Calls Cristiano Ronaldo his Inspiration, Not One-Club Man Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo and not Lionel Messi, in terms of building his football career.

The French forward said that it was too late for him to emulate Messi's career graph, someone who has only played in one club (Barcelona) since his boyhood, The Sun reported quoting Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 21-year-old Mbappe would rather be focusing on Ronaldo as a role model to achieve titles. Ronaldo played for Sporting Lisbon, followed by stints in both Manchester United and Real Madrid. He now plays for Juventus.

Mbappe came to Ligue 1 PSG from Monaco in 2017. As he did not stay in his first club, he said it was better for him to look at CR7 than LM10.

He said Ronaldo's ability to carve out a career by shifting to Juventus after crossing the age of 30 was a model career graph he would like to emulate.

Mbappe then went on to talk of some other inspirational figures. While Zinedine Zidane came in as the obvious idol being another French footballer, he also professed his love for the "great Brazilian players" such as Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario and Kaka.

As a message to his fans, the French forward said he was a boy who "believed in his dream", gave the maximum, tried to overcome all limits and leave a mark in his sport.

