Kylian Mbappe Dating First Transgender Model to Appear on Playboy Cover, Says Report

World Cup-winning footballer Kylian Mbappe is back in the headlines but this time not for his sensational goal-scoring prowess. The French striker recently occupied the central point of discussion after it was widely reported that Mbappe is dating the first transgender model to feature on the Playboy cover.

The 23-year-old footballer is rumoured to be dating Ines Rau for a few months and the duo was recently spotted spending some quality time on a magnificent yacht.

A report published by Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sports claims that Mbappe was recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival along with Rau. Later, Mbappe was also spotted carrying Rau on a yacht as well.

Rau had featured in Playboy for the first time back in 2014 and with this, she became the first transgender model to appear on the cover. Three years later, she appeared on the Playboy cover for the second time. But her journey with Playboy was certainly not devoid of controversies. Rau had to face severe criticism for appearing on the cover.

Cooper Hefner, the son of the Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, later came out in support of Rau. Cooper wrote on social media that everyone should fight for a “more open world”.

“We should collectively be fighting for a more open world, not one that promotes hatred and a lack of acceptance,” read the caption of the tweet posted by Cooper back in 2017.

Later, Rau also opened up on her struggle and love life.

“I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was scared of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as weird. Then I was like, ‘You know, you should just be who you are. It’s salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever,” Rau said during an interaction with Playboy.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has been in stunning form this season but speculations are rife that all is not well in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room. According to multiple media reports, the relationship between Mbappe and his teammate Neymar has turned out to be topsy-turvy in recent times.

It is believed that the recent penalty dispute between Mbappe and Neymar sparked the controversy. And Mbappe is now reportedly unhappy with his unattractive role in the team.

