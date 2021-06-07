Antoine Griezmann, who is a huge fan of the popular computer game Football Manager, on Monday flaunted his achievements as Newcastle United boss to his Barcelona teammate, Ousmane Dembele. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of France’s national football team, Griezmann revealed that he has been playing the famous game on his system in between their International Friendlies ahead of the UEFA European Championship 2020. The Barcelona striker also showed off his latest signing in the short clip, which included his national teammate Kylian Mbappe.

In the footage, a smiling Griezmann was recorded sitting next to Dembele on the flight. The former Atlético Madrid striker could be seen proudly telling his teammates that he had guided Newcastle United to five major trophies this year in the game as their manager. Griezmann also holds out his hand for the effect.

He counts his virtual trophies to Dembele, saying that he had lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Community Shield and Super Cup in a single season. After that, the 30-year-old also roped Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe into the conversation, by telling him that he signed him for Newcastle for a whopping 134 million Euros. In reply, a perplexed Mbappe could be heard saying, “Newcastle? It’s not very warm there.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe, Dembele and Griezmann scored for France as they defeated Wales 3-0 in their first international friendly on Thursday, June 3. France will next take on Bulgaria on Wednesday, June 9, in their second friendly match.

The world champions France are placed in a tough Group in Euro 2020, comprising of Germany and defending champions Portugal. France would kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign with a blockbuster match against Germany on June 15. After that, they will face Hungary on June 18 before meeting Portugal on June 24.

