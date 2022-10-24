Kylian Mbappe, PSG Deal Might be Highest in History if Frenchman Fulfills Contract, Says Report

French champions PSG moved heaven and earth to retain the services of the crown jewel Kylian Mbappe over the summer. And reports have surfaced that the contract between the parties, which runs till 2025 if fulfilled will make the Parisian boy’s current deal with the club, the highest ever in history.

Mbappe signed a bumper deal with PSG to ply his trade for the club for two years with an option for a third season.

It is believed that Mbappe stands to pocked a whopping 630 million Euros if he decides to see his contract through with PSG.

The fine print in the official agreement, which has been split into parts, included his wages accounting for a net 72 million Euros a year, a signing bonus of 180 million Euros over three instalments and a loyalty bonus to be paid to the 23-year-old at the end of each year.

Mbappe would receive 70 million Euros at the end of the first year, another 80 million Euros if he plays for the French club till 2024 and a further 90 million Euros if he signs on for the season ending in 2025.

