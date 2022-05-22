Kylian Mbappe Rejects Real Madrid to Sign Contract Extension With PSG

French forward Kylian Mbappe has officially signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain to stay with the Ligue 1 giants until 2025. The 2018 World Cup winner snubbed a move to Real Madrid after long negotiations with both European giants as he finally made a decision to stay in Paris.

The 23-year-old is one of the rising stars in world football and has scored 132 goals in Ligue 1 and played an important role in PSG’s league-winning campaign.

Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club’s president announced the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Standing next to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe said: “I hope I’m going to be able to continue to do what I like most — winning football matches and trophies with all of you.”

Mbappe marked his announcement by scoring twice in five minutes to take his total of league goals for the season to 27, putting him on course to finish as Ligue 1’s leading scorer for a fourth consecutive season.

Mbappe had reportedly agreed a deal with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain which would have included a signing-on fee of 150 million euros ($158 million).

Mbappe has often talked about his desire to play for Real Madrid one day and the decision of snubbing them shocked many. The Los Blancos will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris next week.

PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

The 23-year-old joined PSG back in 2017 on a loan from AS Monaco which eventually turned into a permanent deal worth 180 million euros. After his arrival, PSG have won four league titles out of five but their dream of winning UCL is still incomplete. They were close to winning the title in 2020 but suffered defeat in the final against Bayern Munich. While PSG are still trying hard to achieve their ultimate dream as they have assembled one of the best-attacking trios in world football with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.