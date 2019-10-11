Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers, 'Not Ready' After Thigh Injury
France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe 'will need more time' to recover from the thigh injury.
Kylian Mbappe has not started a game since August. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Reykjavik: Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey and "needs more time" to recover from a thigh injury, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward has not started a game since August.
France, who sit second in Group H, visit third-placed Iceland on Friday before hosting group leaders Turkey on Monday.
"He left for the simple reason that he wasn't ready," said Deschamps.
The France boss added that Mbappe "will need more time" and "wasn't comfortable".
Mbappe has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, who made his only previous international appearance in a friendly against Uruguay last November.
World Cup-winner Mbappe initially returned with substitute appearances against Bordeaux last month and Galatasaray last week, but PSG coach Thomas Tuchel then said he "needed more treatment" before he missed the win over Angers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Challenge of a Continued Story: Asif Kapadia Talks About Maradona
- Here's a Crash Course in Breaking Bad Before Heading Into Netflix's El Camino
- 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson Says Marvel Women Are Passionate About an All-female Movie
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes