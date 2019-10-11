Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers, 'Not Ready' After Thigh Injury

France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe 'will need more time' to recover from the thigh injury.

AFP

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out of France's Euro 2020 Qualifiers, 'Not Ready' After Thigh Injury
Kylian Mbappe has not started a game since August. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Reykjavik: Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey and "needs more time" to recover from a thigh injury, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward has not started a game since August.

France, who sit second in Group H, visit third-placed Iceland on Friday before hosting group leaders Turkey on Monday.

"He left for the simple reason that he wasn't ready," said Deschamps.

The France boss added that Mbappe "will need more time" and "wasn't comfortable".

Mbappe has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, who made his only previous international appearance in a friendly against Uruguay last November.

World Cup-winner Mbappe initially returned with substitute appearances against Bordeaux last month and Galatasaray last week, but PSG coach Thomas Tuchel then said he "needed more treatment" before he missed the win over Angers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram