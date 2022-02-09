Kylian Mbappe Suggests Lionel Messi to Change Positions in Order to ‘Feel the Game’

Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe believes that seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi could make a major impact if the Argentine would switch positions and play more of a central role in order to ‘feel the game’ and play ‘freely’. The Ligue 1 leaders put on a dominating performance as PSG thrashed the defending champions Lille 5-1 away from home. Fans were relieved after the Argentine was able to score his second league goal and provide an assist in the clash as PSG ran riot at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Talking to Amazon Prime (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Mbappe discussed how his fellow teammate could play a more imposing role from here on and how it can benefit the former FC Barcelona star to play a more central role. Mbappe feels that Messi needs to ‘feel the game’ and can only do so if the 34-year-old has the ball at his feet in order to be involved.

Talking about his positions, the 2018 World Cup winner stated that he can play ‘anywhere’ and can adjust with the little freedom he has while playing. The 23-year-old striker is keen on Neymar’s return from injury and goes on to state that the Brazilian is an ‘important player’ who changes the team.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet as PSG wreaked havoc, thrashing the Ligue 1 defending champions and increasing their lead to 13 points. Marseille is ranked second with 43 points on the table. So far in the league, Mbappe has found the net 11 times, however, leading the tally with the most goals is Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder, hammering 14 goals so far.

The French superstar has been tight-lipped on his future and with PSG trying their level best to keep the striker at Paris, the 23-year-old is highly speculated to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after his contract ends at the end of the season. It is reported that Mbappe is set to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid, where the striker will earn an astonishing 40 Million Pounds per year.

Mbappe will get a chance to travel to the Bernabeu as PSG are drawn with Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Madrid travel to Parc des Princes on February 16 and three weeks later, PSG travel to Madrid for the second leg.

Paris Saint-Germain are next in action on February 12 as the league leaders face Rennes, followed by the clash against Madrid on February 16.

