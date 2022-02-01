Kylian Mbappe to Earn 50 Million Euros Per Year Next Season at Real Madrid: Report

French football forward Kylian Mbappe is all set to earn a whopping 50m euros per year next year but not at his current club Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe is heavily linked with a sensational move to Spanish giants Real Madrid next season for a free transfer. According to a report, the French forward will earn 50m euros per year at Real Madrid who tried to sign him ahead of the ongoing season. The Los Blancos offered over 150 million euros to PSG for the transfer which they rejected.

According to Bild, Mbappe will earn 50 million euros gross per season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German publication also claimed that after trying hard to extend Mbappe’s contract, PSG now have given up as the player is looking forward to play at Real Madrid next season.

Earlier, last month the French forward told CNN that he will not leave PSG in the winter transfer window.

“Not in January,” said Mbappe, who Madrid tried to buy in July with an audacious bid of 180 million euros ($209 million).

“I’m with PSG and I’m happy. I’ll finish the season here 100 percent,” he said.

“I’ll be giving everything to win the Champions League, the championship and the French Cup,” he added before refocussing on Madrid, who his club meet in the next round of the Champions League.

“The main thing I have in mind is beating Real Madrid in February and in March,” he said.

Mbappe has openly talked about his desire to join his dream club Real Madrid in the future and the club president Florentino Perez also indicated in past to sign the star player who is touted as the next big thing in world football.

In October Mbappe confirmed he had told Paris Saint-Germain last July he wanted to leave the club.

The French World Cup winner has declined a contract extension as the clock ticks down.

