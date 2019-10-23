Kylian Mbappe Youngest to Score 15 UEFA Champions League Goals

Bruges: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to score 15 goals in Champions League, surpassing Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi.

Mbappe achieved the feat during PSG's away win against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

The French star, who came in as a substitute in the second half of the match, scored a brilliant hat-trick and helped PSG earn a comprehensive 5-0 win over Brugge.

Mbappe has now scored 15 goals in Europe's top competition at age of 20 years and 306 days and has become the youngest player to bring up the milestone, smashing the previously held record by Messi, who achieved the same aged 21 years and 288 days.

The Argentine himself had beaten Real Madrid legend Raul's mark of 22 years and 163 days initially to become the youngest to score 15 Champions League goals.

PSG's win in Belgium on Tuesday means they've now won four straight Champions League games away from home for the first time in their history. They will now face Club Brugge in Paris on November 7.

