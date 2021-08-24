Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Dream Could Come True as PSG Consider Selling Him: Report

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are reportedly planning to sell their ace striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. According to the reports, PSG has decided to let go of the Frenchman after he refused to sign a new five-year deal with the Paris-based outfit. Ever since PSG’S semifinal exit from the UEFA Champions League, there have been several rumours about Mbappe’s departure claiming that he is not happy with the club. The report also suggests that Mbappe has set his sight on the La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG will expire next year, making him a free agent. And if a report in the RMC Sport is to be believed then PSG are willing to sell Mbappe this year as they fear losing him for free in the next transfer window.

PSG signed Mbappe for £130.5 million in 2018 and letting him leave for free next year would be a disastrous move for the French outlet.

The PSG management was also hoping that they would be able to convince the 22-year-old forward to stay following their blockbuster signings in the summer transfer window, which includes six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG have also signed Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The report hints that an unnamed English Premier League club has made an offer for Mbappe. However, Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid and the La Liga side are still waiting to make their move to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, PSG had lined up Neymar’s Brazilian teammate Richarlison as a potential replacement for Mbappe if he leaves the Ligue1 side in the next two weeks. Despite all the rumours, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Mbappe will stay at PSG in the 2021-22 season.

