La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming | In the La Liga 2019-20 outing for Sunday, June 14, Athletic Club will go head-to-head against Atletico Madrid. The visiting team Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to the top four. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the San Mames. The Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 outing will begin at 5.30pm on Sunday.

In the Spanish football league points table, the host team Athletic Club stand 10th with 37 points. They have won both their last two matches, one against Valladolid with 4-1 and another against Villareal with 1-0.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, currently 5th, have 45 points in 27 matches. In their last outing, Atletico faced English Premier League champs Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League fixture.

Unai Nunez and Ander Capa will play on behalf of Athletic's match this weekend. Inigo Lekue will be unavailable due to his ankle problem. On Atletico's part, Sime Vrsaljko and Vitolo will be missed today, while Joao Felix is out because of suspension.

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Simon, Yuri, Martinez, Alvarez, Capa, Vesga, D Garcia, Cordoba, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Athletic Club: Oblak, Trippier, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi, Koke, Saul, Llorente, Carrasco, Morata, Costa

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid fixture will be played at San Mames stadium. The match will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 5.30pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.