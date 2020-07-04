La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will aim to further strengthen the top slot in La Liga 2019-20 league standings when they face Athletic Club on Sunday. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid will be played at the San Mames. Right now, Real Madrid are three points clear of reigning champions Barcelona who have 71 points. On the other side, Athletic Club are eighth in the standings with 48 points. They will look to close their gap with Getafe in order to keep their Europa League hopes alive. In the previous fixture, Real Madrid defeated Getafe 1-0 whereas Athletic Club managed to beat Valencia 2-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid will kick off at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Athletic have no fresh injury issues ahead of the game night. Meanwhile as for Los Blancos Raphael Varane is expected to miss it due to head injury. Meanwhile

Eden Hazard is expected to feature from the first whistle.

Athletic Club possible starting lineup: Simon; Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri; Lopez, D Garcia; Muniain, R Garcia, Cordoba; Williams

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Isco

Where to watch the La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at San Mames. The match will take place on Sunday, July 5 at 5:30 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.