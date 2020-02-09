La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Atletico Madrid will be facing Granada at the ongoing La Liga on Sunday, February 9 at 1.30AM at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico Madrid sit at the sixth position in the points table with 36 points from 22 matches while Granada are at 10th with 30 points from the as many matches.

Granada have won just one of their 23 visits to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with the win coming way back in October 1959. Granada had defeated Atletico 2-0. Atletico Madrid, on their part, will be looking to end a run of five games without a win in all competitions when they host Granada.

Diego Costa, João Félix, Kieran Trippier, José Giménez and Alvaro Morata will all be missing the match for Atletico due to injuries, while Santiago Arias and Hector Herrera are doubtful. Felipe has been ruled out due to suspension. Granada will not see Neyder Lozano, Quini and Fede Vico playing either.

Possible Line-up for Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Savic, Lodi; Saul, Llorente, Partey, Lemar; Vitolo, Correa.

Possible Line-up for Granada: Silva; Diaz, Sanchez, Duarte, Neva; Foulquier, Gonalons, Herrera, Machis; Soldado, Fernandez.

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Granada match live in India (TV channels)?

Atletico Madrid will face Granada at 1.30AM on Sunday, February 9. The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Granada will be played at Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga game Atletico Madrid vs Granada will not be aired on television in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Granada match live streaming?

Atletico Madrid vs Granada live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

