La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will play against Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in their La Liga fixture on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 pm. Diego Simeone's team are not having a great season this year and have drawn 11 of their 26 games in La Liga this season.

Sevilla is currently at the 3rd position on the points table with 46 points from 26 matches, while Atletico is at number 5 with 44 points in the same number of matches.

Atletico Madrid's Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the match due to suspension while Dario Poveda and Thomas Lemar will miss the game due to injury. Hector Herrera's participation is doubtful as well.

For Sevilla, Fernando and Oliver Torres are suspended and Daniel Carrico remains sidelined due to injury.

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Oblak, Trippier, Felipe, Savic, Renan Lodi, Koke, Llorente, Saul, Joao Felix, Correa, Alvaro Morata

Sevilla Possible Starting Line-up: Vaclik, Jesus Navas, Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Reguilon, Joan Jordan, Gudelj, Banega, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

Atletico Madrid will face Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, March 7, at 8.30 pm. The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla game will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match live streaming?



Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website in India