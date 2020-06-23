La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be without their star midfielder Frenkie de Jong when they roll out the carpet for Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou in La Liga 2019-20 on Wednesday, June 24. Barcelona, who have slipped to second slot after they held Seville to a goalless draw in the last game, will look to bounce back in the upcoming game. The Catalans are currently on points level with arch-rivals Real Madrid. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao defeated Real Betis 1-0. Athletic Bilbao are 10 with 42 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will commence at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao injury update:

Apart from Frenkie de Jong, the injury bench for the hosts will see Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti is back after serving his suspension.

The visitors have a fit and fine squad for their away fixture.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Athletic Bilbao: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

La Liga 2019-20 Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga; Dani Garcia, Vesga; Williams, Muniain, Cordoba; Raul Garcia

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao fixture will be played at Camp Nou. The match will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 am. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.