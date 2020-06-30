La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming | Barcelona will look to win back their top slot in league standings when they take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a home game. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. Barcelona are two points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are leading the table with 71 points. A win tonight will see the reigning champions leading the chart. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have kept clean sheets since the league has resumed and their performance saw them climbing to the third slot in the La Liga 2019-20 points table. Atletico have 58 points from 32 outings. In the last week, Barcelona held Celta Vigo to a 2-2 draw, while Atletico Madrid continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Alaves.

The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid outing will begin at 1.30am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Updates

Barca will once again be without Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong. As for Atletico, the team will be playing without Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Vidal, Busquets, Rakitic, Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Felix, Costa

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid fixture will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on Wednesday, July 1 at 1.30am IST. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.